BitMEX or Bitcoin Mercantile Exchange: Photo: P2P Trading.
BitMEX in talks to rent more space at Hong Kong’s costliest offices as it goes on hiring spree in cryptocurrency boom
- Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX is seeking more talent and expanding its pricey office space at Cheung Kong Center in Central, sources say
- Expansion comes as Hong Kong tightens licensing regime and oversight on cryptocurrency exchanges amid rising fraud and cybercrimes
Topic | Office rental
