A bitcoin mining facility in Inner Mongolia, China. Chinese banks have been banned from dealing in bitcoin since late 2013. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s central bank warns state-owned lenders, Alipay off bitcoin linked transactions in meeting
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and the Postal Savings Bank of China among financial firms that attended a discussion organised by People’s Bank of China
- Virtual currency transactions and speculative activity have disrupted the normal order of the economy and financial system, central bank says
Topic | Digital currencies
A bitcoin mining facility in Inner Mongolia, China. Chinese banks have been banned from dealing in bitcoin since late 2013. Photo: Bloomberg