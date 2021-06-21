A bitcoin mining facility in Inner Mongolia, China. Chinese banks have been banned from dealing in bitcoin since late 2013. Photo: Bloomberg A bitcoin mining facility in Inner Mongolia, China. Chinese banks have been banned from dealing in bitcoin since late 2013. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s central bank warns state-owned lenders, Alipay off bitcoin linked transactions in meeting

  • Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and the Postal Savings Bank of China among financial firms that attended a discussion organised by People’s Bank of China
  • Virtual currency transactions and speculative activity have disrupted the normal order of the economy and financial system, central bank says

Georgina Lee
Updated: 9:33pm, 21 Jun, 2021

