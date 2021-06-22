ChemChina’s acquisition of Syngenta remains the largest takeover of a foreign company by a Chinese firm. Photo: AFP
ChemChina owned 250-year-old Swiss agrichemicals giant Syngenta kick starts process to list on Shanghai’s Star Market
- Syngenta was acquired by state-backed China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) for US$43 billion in 2017
- Basel-based company files compulsory pre-listing ‘tutoring report’ with CSRC
Topic | IPO
ChemChina’s acquisition of Syngenta remains the largest takeover of a foreign company by a Chinese firm. Photo: AFP