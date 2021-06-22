Chinese human resources and job search provider 51job.com has agreed to be taken private in a deal that values it at about US$5.7 billion. Photo: SCMP Chinese human resources and job search provider 51job.com has agreed to be taken private in a deal that values it at about US$5.7 billion. Photo: SCMP
51job.com agrees to US$5.7 billion privatisation deal, latest US-listed Chinese firm to go private

  • About 20 US-listed Chinese firms have agreed to take-private deals since beginning of last year, according to Refinitiv
  • Take-private transactions come against backdrop of greater US scrutiny of Chinese firms

Chad BrayGeorgina Lee
Chad Bray  and Georgina Lee

Updated: 8:00pm, 22 Jun, 2021

