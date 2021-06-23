An undated photo of workers with an Xpeng electric car at its factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing. Photo: Handout
Xpeng gets the green light for Hong Kong IPO, extending city’s dual listing process to attract companies to raise capital
- The Guangzhou-based carmaker received the nod for an IPO in Hong Kong comparable in size to its US$1.1 billion stock sale in New York
- The stock offer, coming less than a year after Xpeng raised funds, is considered a dual primary listing
