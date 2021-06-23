A delivery worker of Chinese online grocery Dingdong Maicai is seen in Shanghai. The company is preparing to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters A delivery worker of Chinese online grocery Dingdong Maicai is seen in Shanghai. The company is preparing to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
A delivery worker of Chinese online grocery Dingdong Maicai is seen in Shanghai. The company is preparing to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Chinese grocery platforms Missfresh, Dingdong scale down US IPO fundraising targets amid investor concerns about growth outlook

  • Missfresh and Dingdong Maicai plan to raise over US$300 million each from their IPOs, some 40 per cent lower than their initial targets
  • Investors hold mixed views about growth outlook for Chinese on-demand delivery platforms as competition remains intense

Georgina Lee
Updated: 4:30pm, 23 Jun, 2021

