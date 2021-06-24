A giant electronic board showing the online transaction value during the annual Singles’ Day sales gala. Photo: Reuters A giant electronic board showing the online transaction value during the annual Singles’ Day sales gala. Photo: Reuters
A giant electronic board showing the online transaction value during the annual Singles’ Day sales gala. Photo: Reuters
AIA
Business /  Banking & Finance

No revenge spending in store for businesses from Hong Kong to Singapore as consumers tighten belt for rainy days, AIA survey shows

  • Some 52 per cent of Hongkongers plan to increase their savings this year despite income erosion, mirroring trends in mainland China and Singapore
  • AIA unveils results of a January survey on 7,400 of its customers in China and major Southeast Asian economies

Topic |   AIA
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 2:48pm, 24 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A giant electronic board showing the online transaction value during the annual Singles’ Day sales gala. Photo: Reuters A giant electronic board showing the online transaction value during the annual Singles’ Day sales gala. Photo: Reuters
A giant electronic board showing the online transaction value during the annual Singles’ Day sales gala. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE