People queue up to buy the last edition of Apple Daily in Mong Kok. The company printed its final edition on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong People queue up to buy the last edition of Apple Daily in Mong Kok. The company printed its final edition on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
People queue up to buy the last edition of Apple Daily in Mong Kok. The company printed its final edition on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

What’s next for Next Digital, with the closure of its flagship Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong?

  • Next Digital has been suspended on Hong Kong stock exchange since June 17 following the arrest of top editors and other executives
  • The publisher printed its last edition of Apple Daily on Thursday amid a cash crunch after police froze some of its funds

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:47pm, 24 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue up to buy the last edition of Apple Daily in Mong Kok. The company printed its final edition on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong People queue up to buy the last edition of Apple Daily in Mong Kok. The company printed its final edition on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
People queue up to buy the last edition of Apple Daily in Mong Kok. The company printed its final edition on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE