People queue up to buy the last edition of Apple Daily in Mong Kok. The company printed its final edition on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
What’s next for Next Digital, with the closure of its flagship Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong?
- Next Digital has been suspended on Hong Kong stock exchange since June 17 following the arrest of top editors and other executives
- The publisher printed its last edition of Apple Daily on Thursday amid a cash crunch after police froze some of its funds
