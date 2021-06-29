Deutsche Bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt. Photo: EPA-EFE Deutsche Bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mergers and acquisitions in Asia to continue as companies, deal makers seek to make up for a year of Covid-19 disruptions

  • Financial markets remain strong and companies have capital to deploy, according to Deutsche Bank’s head of investment banking coverage for Asia-Pacific
  • First-half M&A activity off to its fastest start since 2015, according to Refinitiv

Chad Bray
Updated: 9:00am, 29 Jun, 2021

