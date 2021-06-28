Zhao Changpeng, the founder and chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance, speaks at the Consensus: Singapore event in September. Photo: Handout Zhao Changpeng, the founder and chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance, speaks at the Consensus: Singapore event in September. Photo: Handout
Zhao Changpeng, the founder and chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance, speaks at the Consensus: Singapore event in September. Photo: Handout
Bitcoin
UK’s financial regulator bars Binance Markets from regulated business as global crypto crackdown spreads

  • Binance Markets has until the evening of June 30 to confirm that it has removed all advertising and financial promotions, the FCA said
  • The exchange must also make clear on its website, social media channels and all other communications that it is no longer permitted to operate in the UK

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:41pm, 28 Jun, 2021

