Workers check products at Contemporary Amperex Technology in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo: Xinhua Workers check products at Contemporary Amperex Technology in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo: Xinhua
Electric cars
China’s largest battery maker CATL extends agreement with electric vehicle giant Tesla to 2025

  • Contemporary Amperex says it has reached an agreement with Tesla’s Shanghai subsidiary to provide battery packs for another 30 months
  • No detail on the purchase volume was disclosed but move comes as Tesla’s vehicle orders in China show signs of slowing

Georgina Lee
Updated: 12:08am, 29 Jun, 2021

