Workers check products at Contemporary Amperex Technology in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s largest battery maker CATL extends agreement with electric vehicle giant Tesla to 2025
- Contemporary Amperex says it has reached an agreement with Tesla’s Shanghai subsidiary to provide battery packs for another 30 months
- No detail on the purchase volume was disclosed but move comes as Tesla’s vehicle orders in China show signs of slowing
Topic | Electric cars
