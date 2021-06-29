A piece of Loongson’s 3A processor installed on the motherboard of the KD-60 supercomputer at the China University of Technology in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei on 21 April 2010. Photo: Imaginechina. A piece of Loongson’s 3A processor installed on the motherboard of the KD-60 supercomputer at the China University of Technology in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei on 21 April 2010. Photo: Imaginechina.
A piece of Loongson’s 3A processor installed on the motherboard of the KD-60 supercomputer at the China University of Technology in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei on 21 April 2010. Photo: Imaginechina.
Loongson files US$542 million IPO on Star Market as China’s home-grown chip maker raises capital to fund its growth

  • Beijing-based Loongson aims to sell up to 41 million shares to raise 3.5 billion yuan on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-like Science and Technology Board
  • The fund raise will be used for the development of chip production, research into GPUs and liquid capital

Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 1:26pm, 29 Jun, 2021

