The move will allow an additional 600,000 residents born in 1952 or earlier to qualify for the securities. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong to triple Silver Bond offering in July, lower minimum age to 60 to widen pool of eligible senior citizens
- The sixth batch of Silver Bonds will open for sale on July 20, paying a minimum guaranteed rate of 3.5 per cent annually
- The reduced age limit will enable 600,000 more people who are aged between 60 to 64 to subscribe
