Hong Kong to triple Silver Bond offering in July, lower minimum age to 60 to widen pool of eligible senior citizens

  • The sixth batch of Silver Bonds will open for sale on July 20, paying a minimum guaranteed rate of 3.5 per cent annually
  • The reduced age limit will enable 600,000 more people who are aged between 60 to 64 to subscribe

Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:30pm, 29 Jun, 2021

