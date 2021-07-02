China’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 will create more opportunities for mainland companies to issue green bonds. Photo: Xinhua
China’s carbon neutral target will attract global funds to the mainland’s green bonds market, HKEX CEO says
- The average daily turnover of northbound bond connect has risen 34 per cent year on year to 26.6 billion yuan in the January to June period
- The launch of the southbound leg of the Bond Connect scheme is still pending
