SF Holding, which operates SF Express, was involved in the biggest M&A deal so far this year. Photo: Reuters
M&A deals involving Hong Kong companies hit 4-year high as Covid-19 comes under control
- A total of 713 deals worth US$55.4 billion were announced in the first half, the most since US$68.9 billion in the first six months of 2017
- Shenzhen-listed courier group SF Holding’s HK$17.6 billion deal for a 51.8 per cent stake in Kerry Logistics was the largest cross-border deal
