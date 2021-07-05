SF Holding, which operates SF Express, was involved in the biggest M&A deal so far this year. Photo: Reuters SF Holding, which operates SF Express, was involved in the biggest M&A deal so far this year. Photo: Reuters
SF Holding, which operates SF Express, was involved in the biggest M&A deal so far this year. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

M&A deals involving Hong Kong companies hit 4-year high as Covid-19 comes under control

  • A total of 713 deals worth US$55.4 billion were announced in the first half, the most since US$68.9 billion in the first six months of 2017
  • Shenzhen-listed courier group SF Holding’s HK$17.6 billion deal for a 51.8 per cent stake in Kerry Logistics was the largest cross-border deal

Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:37am, 5 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
SF Holding, which operates SF Express, was involved in the biggest M&A deal so far this year. Photo: Reuters SF Holding, which operates SF Express, was involved in the biggest M&A deal so far this year. Photo: Reuters
SF Holding, which operates SF Express, was involved in the biggest M&A deal so far this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE