Many of those surveyed believe the Covid-19 pandemic will increase health care costs in the future, a further blow to their retirement plans. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Nine out of 10 middle-income Hongkongers aged over 50 have no plan to retire as they don’t have sufficient pension funds, survey finds
- The vast majority of respondents feared their pension savings would not be enough to see them through old age in comfort
- They also believe the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to increase health care costs in the future, a further blow to their retirement plans
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
