Many of those surveyed believe the Covid-19 pandemic will increase health care costs in the future, a further blow to their retirement plans. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

Nine out of 10 middle-income Hongkongers aged over 50 have no plan to retire as they don’t have sufficient pension funds, survey finds

  • The vast majority of respondents feared their pension savings would not be enough to see them through old age in comfort
  • They also believe the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to increase health care costs in the future, a further blow to their retirement plans

Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:49pm, 5 Jul, 2021

