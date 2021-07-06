Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange in June. Photo: Reuters
Why did Didi choose the US over Hong Kong for its IPO?
- Days after its blockbuster US$4.4 billion IPO Didi Chuxing is facing an inquiry by Chinese regulators into its data collection policies
- US has proved an easier path to the public markets for Chinese firms, which raised US$12.5 billion through US listings in the first half of this year
Topic | Banking & Finance
