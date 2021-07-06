Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange in June. Photo: Reuters Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange in June. Photo: Reuters
Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange in June. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Why did Didi choose the US over Hong Kong for its IPO?

  • Days after its blockbuster US$4.4 billion IPO Didi Chuxing is facing an inquiry by Chinese regulators into its data collection policies
  • US has proved an easier path to the public markets for Chinese firms, which raised US$12.5 billion through US listings in the first half of this year

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 5:54pm, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange in June. Photo: Reuters Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange in June. Photo: Reuters
Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange in June. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE