Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is introducing a new digital platform to speed up the IPO listing process. Photo: Sam Tsang
HKEX’s new digital platform will speed up IPO process when it is introduced next year
- The new platform – Fast Interface for New Issuance (FINI) – will shorten the IPO process from pricing to listing to two days from five currently
- While brokers fear their margin lending income would be hurt by the new move, accountants and lawyers say it would bolster HKEX’s reputation
Topic | HKEX
