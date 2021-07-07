An XPeng P7 performance electric vehicle is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the Chinese company's IPO in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tesla challenger Xpeng climbs 1.8 per cent in Hong Kong trading debut amid tech sector wobble
- Stock advances 1.8 per cent in opening trades against a weaker broader market as the Hang Seng Index slips for a seventh day
- Xpeng shares were earlier indicated below its HK$165 IPO price in grey-market trading late Tuesday
Topic | IPO
