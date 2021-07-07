Nearly three dozen Chinese companies raised an eye-popping US$12.5 billion through IPOs in the US in the first half of this year. Photo: Reuters Nearly three dozen Chinese companies raised an eye-popping US$12.5 billion through IPOs in the US in the first half of this year. Photo: Reuters
China’s new IPO rules could hinder companies from bike-rental firm Hello to Spark Education preparing for US listings

  • More than 20 Chinese companies have filed paperwork to pursue US listings this year, with dozens more expected
  • Beijing said it would undertake a sweeping overhaul of its regulations on how companies raise capital both domestically and overseas

Chad Bray  and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Jul, 2021

