China’s new IPO rules could hinder companies from bike-rental firm Hello to Spark Education preparing for US listings
- More than 20 Chinese companies have filed paperwork to pursue US listings this year, with dozens more expected
- Beijing said it would undertake a sweeping overhaul of its regulations on how companies raise capital both domestically and overseas
Nearly three dozen Chinese companies raised an eye-popping US$12.5 billion through IPOs in the US in the first half of this year. Photo: Reuters