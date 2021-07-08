Didi Chuxing is facing at least two lawsuits in the US and half a dozen inquiries by law firms after its share price dropped sharply on actions by Chinese regulators. Photo: Reuters
Didi Chuxing sued by American shareholders over stock plunge caused by Chinese regulatory changes, data-collection inquiry
- The ride-hailing giant lost US$15 billion in market capitalisation on Tuesday alone after rapid-fire moves by watchdogs unnerved investors
- Didi’s New York IPO was the biggest by a Chinese company in the US since 2014
Topic | Didi Chuxing
