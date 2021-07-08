A coal-burning power plant in Baotou city in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on October 31, 2010. Photo: Reuters
China’s carbon neutral goal: Shanghai emissions contracts to start trading in July, using market prices to drive towards target
- Electricity generators will pioneer the mandatory trading of carbon emission contracts, due to start at later this month
- The trial will be followed by construction materials, steel, petrochemical, chemical, non-ferrous metal, paper and aviation
