The People’s Bank of China is expanding its crack down on fintech firms that break the country’s anti-monopoly law. Photo: Reuters
With Jack Ma’s Ant Group reined in, China’s central bank sets sights on other fintech firms’ monopolistic behaviour
- Many mobile payment companies have breached the country’s anti-monopoly law, not just Ant Group, says central bank official
- PCOB’s measures may slow down fintech firms’ development but will lead to healthy development of the sector in the long term
