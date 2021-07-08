The People’s Bank of China is expanding its crack down on fintech firms that break the country’s anti-monopoly law. Photo: Reuters The People’s Bank of China is expanding its crack down on fintech firms that break the country’s anti-monopoly law. Photo: Reuters
With Jack Ma’s Ant Group reined in, China’s central bank sets sights on other fintech firms’ monopolistic behaviour

  • Many mobile payment companies have breached the country’s anti-monopoly law, not just Ant Group, says central bank official
  • PCOB’s measures may slow down fintech firms’ development but will lead to healthy development of the sector in the long term

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:53pm, 8 Jul, 2021

