A specialist trader works at the post where Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
How far will Beijing go in its oversight of overseas-listed Chinese stocks?
- Chinese regulators are weighing greater oversight of so-called variable interest equity structures, or VIEs
- VIEs have been a popular path for some of China’s biggest tech names to go public in the US
Topic | Banking & Finance
A specialist trader works at the post where Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters