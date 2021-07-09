The Central financial district in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index slumped 2.9 per cent on Thursday, erasing all of its gains this year. Photo: Nora Tam The Central financial district in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index slumped 2.9 per cent on Thursday, erasing all of its gains this year. Photo: Nora Tam
The Central financial district in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index slumped 2.9 per cent on Thursday, erasing all of its gains this year. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s pension fund posts 4.5 per cent investment gain in first half, but policy and regulatory challenges lie ahead

  • The Mandatory Provident Fund generated about HK$11,690 per member in the first six months of 2021, Refinitiv data shows
  • US stock funds were the best performers while Hong Kong equity funds matched the Hang Seng Index’s performance

Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 11:29am, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Central financial district in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index slumped 2.9 per cent on Thursday, erasing all of its gains this year. Photo: Nora Tam The Central financial district in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index slumped 2.9 per cent on Thursday, erasing all of its gains this year. Photo: Nora Tam
The Central financial district in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index slumped 2.9 per cent on Thursday, erasing all of its gains this year. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE