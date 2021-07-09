The Central financial district in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index slumped 2.9 per cent on Thursday, erasing all of its gains this year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s pension fund posts 4.5 per cent investment gain in first half, but policy and regulatory challenges lie ahead
- The Mandatory Provident Fund generated about HK$11,690 per member in the first six months of 2021, Refinitiv data shows
- US stock funds were the best performers while Hong Kong equity funds matched the Hang Seng Index’s performance
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
