US senators call for inquiry into Didi Chuxing’s US$4.4 billion IPO following China’s crackdown

  • Two members of the Senate banking committee said the SEC should review whether the ride-hailing giant misled investors
  • Didi’s shares have lost more than US$24 billion in market capitalisation since Chinese regulatory actions began last week

Chad Bray
Updated: 9:49pm, 9 Jul, 2021

