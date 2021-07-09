Two US senators have called for the US Securities and Exchange Commission to conduct an inquiry into Didi Chuxing over its statements before its blockbuster IPO in the US in June. Photo: Reuters
US senators call for inquiry into Didi Chuxing’s US$4.4 billion IPO following China’s crackdown
- Two members of the Senate banking committee said the SEC should review whether the ride-hailing giant misled investors
- Didi’s shares have lost more than US$24 billion in market capitalisation since Chinese regulatory actions began last week
Topic | Banking & Finance
