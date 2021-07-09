Chinese regulators’ investigation of e-commerce companies’ data-collection practices has forced them to rethink their US listing plans. Photo: Reuters
Chinese e-commerce platform Meicai becomes latest mainland firm to shelve US IPO plan as tightened scrutiny unnerves issuers
- Chinese regulators’ investigation of Didi Chuxing and other internet companies’ data collection practices has rattled potential new issuers targeting a US IPO
- Meicai, which means ‘beautiful vegetables’ in Mandarin, was aiming to raise between US$300 million and US$500 million, reports said
