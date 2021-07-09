China’s new IPO rules could hinder the plans of some Chinese companies hoping to raise funds in the US. Photo: AFP China’s new IPO rules could hinder the plans of some Chinese companies hoping to raise funds in the US. Photo: AFP
Here are 10 companies that have filed for IPO in the US – will their listing plans be scuppered by China’s crackdown?

  • Beijing said this week it would undertake a sweeping overhaul of its regulations on how companies raise capital both domestically and overseas
  • That came days after the Cyberspace Administration of China said it was reviewing Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing’s data collection policies

Martin Choi
Updated: 11:30pm, 9 Jul, 2021

