The second-class coach of a Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (XRL) Vibrant Express train, operated by MTR Corporation on Sunday, September 23, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg.
China’s biggest brokers downgrade bankers to economy class and hard berth seats to rein in costs and boost profits
- Starting this month, CSC managing directors’ domestic travel will be downgraded to economy flights, second class or hard-berth train seats
- Citic Securities also asked managing directors to fly coach, according to a separate memo
