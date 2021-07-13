The main buildings of HSBC and Standard Chartered in Hong Kong’s Central district. Their main regulator in the United Kingdom has removed guardrails that limited dividend payouts by the banks. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC, Standard Chartered dividend limits removed by Bank of England
- Prudential Regulation Authority discards ‘temporary guardrails’ put in place after banks resumed dividend payouts
- Regulator urges banks to exercise ‘appropriate degree of caution’ around distributions
Topic | Banking & Finance
