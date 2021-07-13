The main buildings of HSBC and Standard Chartered in Hong Kong’s Central district. Their main regulator in the United Kingdom has removed guardrails that limited dividend payouts by the banks. Photo: Sam Tsang The main buildings of HSBC and Standard Chartered in Hong Kong’s Central district. Their main regulator in the United Kingdom has removed guardrails that limited dividend payouts by the banks. Photo: Sam Tsang
The main buildings of HSBC and Standard Chartered in Hong Kong’s Central district. Their main regulator in the United Kingdom has removed guardrails that limited dividend payouts by the banks. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Banking & Finance

HSBC, Standard Chartered dividend limits removed by Bank of England

  • Prudential Regulation Authority discards ‘temporary guardrails’ put in place after banks resumed dividend payouts
  • Regulator urges banks to exercise ‘appropriate degree of caution’ around distributions

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 5:30pm, 13 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The main buildings of HSBC and Standard Chartered in Hong Kong’s Central district. Their main regulator in the United Kingdom has removed guardrails that limited dividend payouts by the banks. Photo: Sam Tsang The main buildings of HSBC and Standard Chartered in Hong Kong’s Central district. Their main regulator in the United Kingdom has removed guardrails that limited dividend payouts by the banks. Photo: Sam Tsang
The main buildings of HSBC and Standard Chartered in Hong Kong’s Central district. Their main regulator in the United Kingdom has removed guardrails that limited dividend payouts by the banks. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE