Business /  Banking & Finance

Jianzhi Education tests regulatory waters with first US IPO bid by Chinese online firm after Didi crackdown

  • Online education firm Jianzhi is the first Chinese firm to file for an offshore listing since Beijing slapped new rules after the Didi Chuxing debacle
  • Proposed cybersecurity review by Beijing is listed as a ‘risk factor’ in Jianzhi’s US exchange filing

Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Updated: 2:42pm, 15 Jul, 2021

