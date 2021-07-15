The Cyberspace Administration of China has proposed additional cybersecurity reviews for Chinese tech companies seeking offshore IPOs. Photo: Shutterstock
Jianzhi Education tests regulatory waters with first US IPO bid by Chinese online firm after Didi crackdown
- Online education firm Jianzhi is the first Chinese firm to file for an offshore listing since Beijing slapped new rules after the Didi Chuxing debacle
- Proposed cybersecurity review by Beijing is listed as a ‘risk factor’ in Jianzhi’s US exchange filing
Topic | IPO
