Wall Street banks’ IPO fees could come under pressure from mainland rivals if Beijing forces tech firms to list in Hong Kong

  • New rules on foreign listings by Chinese tech companies could shift more IPOs to Hong Kong
  • Top Wall Street banks split US$350 million in fees from Chinese listings in the US in the first half

Chad BrayEnoch Yiu
Chad Bray  and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 12:08am, 16 Jul, 2021

