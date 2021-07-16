Smoke billowed from a large steel plant in Inner Mongolia on November 4, 2016. Photo: Getty Images
China kicks off national carbon-trading exchange, using market prices to put nation on track to reach 2060 neutrality goal
- The first trade on permits for 160,000 tonnes of emission changed hands at 52.78 yuan a tonne, according to state media CCTV
- Trading is initially limited to the power-generation sector, which contributes about 40 per cent to carbon dioxide pollution
