Smoke billowed from a large steel plant in Inner Mongolia on November 4, 2016. Photo: Getty Images Smoke billowed from a large steel plant in Inner Mongolia on November 4, 2016. Photo: Getty Images
China kicks off national carbon-trading exchange, using market prices to put nation on track to reach 2060 neutrality goal

  • The first trade on permits for 160,000 tonnes of emission changed hands at 52.78 yuan a tonne, according to state media CCTV
  • Trading is initially limited to the power-generation sector, which contributes about 40 per cent to carbon dioxide pollution

Eric NgYujie Xue
Eric Ng in Hong Kong and Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 12:30pm, 16 Jul, 2021

