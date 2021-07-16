The company, also know as ‘Little Red Book’, is evaluating its next steps. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The company, also know as ‘Little Red Book’, is evaluating its next steps. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Business /  Banking & Finance

Chinese lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu, known as ‘Little Red Book’, puts its US IPO on hold amid Beijing’s crackdown

  • Xiaohongshu among dozens of Chinese firms re-evaluating their IPO plans as China puts overseas listings under greater scrutiny
  • Social media and e-commerce platform topped 100 million monthly active users in 2019

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray and Georgina Lee
Chad Bray  and Georgina Lee

Updated: 6:30pm, 16 Jul, 2021

