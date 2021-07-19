Bank of China expects the Wealth Management Connect to become a huge fee generator for the banking sector in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: SCMP Bank of China expects the Wealth Management Connect to become a huge fee generator for the banking sector in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: SCMP
Wealth Management Connect: lenders vying for US$700 million a year in fees in Greater Bay Area, Bank of China executive says

  • Wealth Management Connect is the banking sector’s ‘next big driving force’ for fee-based income, says BOC Hong Kong executive Arnold Chow
  • Bank of China’s combined branch network of almost 1,100 – the widest in Greater Bay Area – gives the group an edge in tapping the scheme benefits

Updated: 8:30am, 19 Jul, 2021

