Since leaving HKEX at the end of last year, Li said he has been busy setting up a platform to be launched later this year to help small companies to raise funds. Photo: Nora Tam
Former Hong Kong stock exchange boss Charles Li joins US-listed bond trading platform MarketAxess as non-executive director
- Li will join board meetings to give advice to the Nasdaq-listed electronic fixed-income trading platform that is expanding rapidly across Asia
- International bonds issued from Asia have increased more than fivefold from US$107 billion in 2006 to US$575 billion in 2020
