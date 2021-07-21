China’s tightened rules on overseas listings of tech companies may bring many candidates to Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mainland tech firms that plan to shift US listing to Hong Kong face uphill battle due to tougher rules
- US has a disclosure based procedure for listing candidates while in Hong Kong regulators vet a company to decide if it is fit for listing
- The time taken to list will probably be extended by at least two to three months if Chinese firms decide to shift from the US to Hong Kong
Topic | Banking & Finance
China’s tightened rules on overseas listings of tech companies may bring many candidates to Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE