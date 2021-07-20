Banking officials at a Silver Bonds press conference on June 29, when it was announced that the age range was being lowered. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s latest Silver Bond in strong demand, say banks, after government lowered age threshold to 60
- Hong Kong’s government plans to issue up to US$3.9 billion in latest round of inflation-linked debt targeted at the city’s seniors
- The strong demand came as the Hong Kong government for the first time lowered the minimum age of eligibility to those who will turn 60 next year
Topic | Banking & Finance
