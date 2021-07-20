Banking officials at a Silver Bonds press conference on June 29, when it was announced that the age range was being lowered. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Banking officials at a Silver Bonds press conference on June 29, when it was announced that the age range was being lowered. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s latest Silver Bond in strong demand, say banks, after government lowered age threshold to 60

  • Hong Kong’s government plans to issue up to US$3.9 billion in latest round of inflation-linked debt targeted at the city’s seniors
  • The strong demand came as the Hong Kong government for the first time lowered the minimum age of eligibility to those who will turn 60 next year

Enoch Yiu  and Chad Bray

Updated: 7:59pm, 20 Jul, 2021

