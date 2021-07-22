Banks in Asia are hiring at pace not seen in the past decade, as they bet on a faster economic recovery in the region. Photo: Winson Wong Banks in Asia are hiring at pace not seen in the past decade, as they bet on a faster economic recovery in the region. Photo: Winson Wong
Bankers expect bigger bonuses in 2022 as financial sector goes on Asia hiring spree

  • About 45 per cent of financial workers in Asia expect a pay rise next year, according to Selby Jennings survey
  • Counter-offers have risen to 80 per cent of prior pay as banks, other financial firms compete for talent in the region

Chad Bray
Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Jul, 2021

