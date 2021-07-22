The Vertex, a 414-unit residential development by China Evergrande in Cheung Sha Wan, is slated to be completed in the fourth quarter. Photo: Edmond So
developing | China Evergrande resolves debt dispute with China Guangfa Bank
- Guangfa won a court order freezing US$20 million of Evergrande’s assets in China this month
- Dispute wiped US$2.7 billion off Evergrande’s market capitalisation on Monday
Topic | Banking & Finance
The Vertex, a 414-unit residential development by China Evergrande in Cheung Sha Wan, is slated to be completed in the fourth quarter. Photo: Edmond So