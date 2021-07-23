The IPO of the Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters. The IPO of the Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
The IPO of the Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
Insurance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Didi and Luckin’s New York debacles shed light on corporate liability insurance as shield against class action lawsuits

  • Insurance premium for the directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance in the US can be 20 times more expensive than those in Hong Kong and the mainland
  • US-listed Chinese companies were defendants in 24 class action lawsuits in the US last year, out of a record 334 cases filed in the securities industry

Topic |   Insurance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 2:30pm, 23 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The IPO of the Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters. The IPO of the Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
The IPO of the Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
READ FULL ARTICLE