Women’s investment preferences are of great importance to the market, says Leaf Li Hua, Futu’s founding chairman. Photo: Shutterstock Images
More women are investing in Hong Kong, US amid a surge in online brokerages
- Futu says female clientele in Hong Kong rose five times year on year as of March, while its male customers rose three times over the same period
- Tesla, GameStop, NIO, Xiaomi, Apple and Alibaba among stocks favoured by women investors
Topic | Banking & Finance
Women’s investment preferences are of great importance to the market, says Leaf Li Hua, Futu’s founding chairman. Photo: Shutterstock Images