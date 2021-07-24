A cyclist reflected in a puddle rides past the skyline of Singapore’s financial district. A special purpose acquisition vehicle backed by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li Tzar-kai is buying Singapore’s PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia’s biggest property technology company. Photo: EPA-EFE A cyclist reflected in a puddle rides past the skyline of Singapore’s financial district. A special purpose acquisition vehicle backed by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li Tzar-kai is buying Singapore’s PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia’s biggest property technology company. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Banking & Finance

Richard Li-backed SPAC agrees to buy Singapore’s PropertyGuru for US$1.8 billion

  • PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s biggest property technology company
  • Singapore company is the first acquisition by one of Li’s US-listed three blank-cheque companies

Chad Bray
Updated: 7:45am, 24 Jul, 2021

