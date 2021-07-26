Staying afloat: almost everyone surveyed expressed worries about ageing in the city, with health care costs, insufficient savings and income security dominating their concerns. Photo: Sam Tsang Staying afloat: almost everyone surveyed expressed worries about ageing in the city, with health care costs, insufficient savings and income security dominating their concerns. Photo: Sam Tsang
Ageing society
Coronavirus exposes cracks in Hongkongers’ retirement planning as health care costs and weak savings dominate worries, EIU survey finds

  • A survey of 600 Hong Kong adults show Covid-19 has made them less prepared for their needs in retirement
  • With the highest life expectancy globally, less than one in four Hongkongers anticipate that they could actually spend over 20 years in retirement.

Georgina Lee
Updated: 4:30pm, 26 Jul, 2021

