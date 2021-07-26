The logo of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Li Auto is displayed at an event in Beijing. The start-up is looking to ramp up output with funds from its upcoming Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Reuters The logo of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Li Auto is displayed at an event in Beijing. The start-up is looking to ramp up output with funds from its upcoming Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Reuters
Electric cars
China electric cars: Li Auto gets nod for IPO, dual primary listing in Hong Kong

  • Li Auto has won approval from Hong Kong stock exchange to sell shares and list on the main board
  • The Nasdaq-listed start-up will become the second Chinese EV maker to list in Hong Kong, after Xpeng’s US$1.8 billion IPO

Georgina Lee in Hong Kong and Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:45pm, 26 Jul, 2021

