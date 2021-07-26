The Hong Kong stock exchange closed for the morning of June 28 when the black rainstorm signal was raised. Photo: Dickson Lee The Hong Kong stock exchange closed for the morning of June 28 when the black rainstorm signal was raised. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Hong Kong stock exchange closed for the morning of June 28 when the black rainstorm signal was raised. Photo: Dickson Lee
Bright Smart Securities takes out newspaper ads calling for Hong Kong stock exchange to stay open during typhoons, heavy rain

  • Currently the stock and futures markets close when the Hong Kong Observatory issues a typhoon signal No 8 or a black rainstorm signal
  • The system puts Hong Kong at odds with most major global exchanges and can cost billions of dollars in lost trading annually

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 5:44pm, 26 Jul, 2021

