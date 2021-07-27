Thousands of cars and houses were damaged following heavy rainfall in Henan province last week. Photo: Reuters Thousands of cars and houses were damaged following heavy rainfall in Henan province last week. Photo: Reuters
Insurance
Business / Banking & Finance

Henan floods to trigger record insurance claims of US$1.7 billion as thousands of cars, property damaged

  • PICC and Ping An have together received almost 250,000 claims from clients
  • A large portion of the claims could come from Zhengzhou, where a lot of property and cars have been damaged

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 2:30pm, 27 Jul, 2021

