Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to defend the city’s currency, reported a US$6.6 billion gain in the second quarter. Photo: Nora Tam
Exchange Fund posts US$6.6 billion second-quarter gain, giving Hong Kong more firepower to defend city’s currency
- Exchange Fund, the war chest used to protect the city’s currency, stood at HK$4.57 trillion (US$587 billion) at the end of June
- Investment results include HK$27.6 billion gain on overseas equities
Topic | Banking & Finance
