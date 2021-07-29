Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer of PropertyGuru, said the property technology company still has room to grow in Southeast Asia. Photo: Bloomberg Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer of PropertyGuru, said the property technology company still has room to grow in Southeast Asia. Photo: Bloomberg
Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer of PropertyGuru, said the property technology company still has room to grow in Southeast Asia. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

exclusive | Singapore’s PropertyGuru may consider future Asia listing after going public in New York as it aims to be ‘gateway’ to region’s real estate

  • Property tech company to go public in US following merger with SPAC backed by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li
  • PropertyGuru attracts more than 2.8 million real estate listings a month

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 8:30am, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer of PropertyGuru, said the property technology company still has room to grow in Southeast Asia. Photo: Bloomberg Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer of PropertyGuru, said the property technology company still has room to grow in Southeast Asia. Photo: Bloomberg
Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer of PropertyGuru, said the property technology company still has room to grow in Southeast Asia. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE