Hello, formerly Hellobike, is one of the biggest bike sharing services in China following a series of mergers in the sector. Photo: Facebook
Bike sharing firm Hello to scrap its US IPO following Chinese tech crackdown
- Hello, formerly known as Hellobike, is among a wave of Chinese technology companies that had filed to go public in the US this year
- China announced new rules and will review all foreign listings of tech firms with data of more than 1 million users
