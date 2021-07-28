Hello, formerly Hellobike, is one of the biggest bike sharing services in China following a series of mergers in the sector. Photo: Facebook Hello, formerly Hellobike, is one of the biggest bike sharing services in China following a series of mergers in the sector. Photo: Facebook
Hello, formerly Hellobike, is one of the biggest bike sharing services in China following a series of mergers in the sector. Photo: Facebook
Bike sharing firm Hello to scrap its US IPO following Chinese tech crackdown

  • Hello, formerly known as Hellobike, is among a wave of Chinese technology companies that had filed to go public in the US this year
  • China announced new rules and will review all foreign listings of tech firms with data of more than 1 million users

Chad Bray

Updated: 10:05am, 28 Jul, 2021

